India’s Growth Story Inspires Global Confidence, Unlocks New Opportunities: PM Modi

India’s Growth Story |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s economic growth is emerging as a source of global confidence and fresh opportunities, as India and Belgium agreed to deepen cooperation across trade, defence, clean energy, critical minerals and advanced technologies.

Modi made the remarks following wide-ranging talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in New Delhi.

India’s 7.8% Growth in Focus

Highlighting India’s GDP growth, Modi said the economy expanded 7.8% in the latest quarter despite geopolitical conflicts and uncertainty surrounding global food, fuel and supply chains.

“Even in this challenging environment, India's economy has maintained its momentum. In the last quarter, we have recorded a growth of 7.8 percent,” Modi said.

He added that India’s growth story was becoming “a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world”.

De Wever, meanwhile, described the conclusion of the India-EU free trade agreement as a major milestone, saying relations between New Delhi and Brussels were becoming broader and more strategic.

Clean Energy, Critical Minerals on Radar

India and Belgium identified clean energy, critical minerals and semiconductors as important areas for deeper cooperation.

“A clean energy future and reliable supply chain are our shared priorities. An MoU signed today on renewable energy will give new momentum to our sustainability cooperation,” Modi said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in processing and recycling critical minerals.

“In semiconductors, Belgium's expertise and India's scale are complementary to each other,” Modi said.

On global conflicts, Modi reiterated India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an early end to hostilities in Ukraine and West Asia.

Both countries also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.