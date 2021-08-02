Prime Minister Modi lauds PV Sindhu and hockey teams' wins among multiple happenings ahead of Amrut Mahotsav celebrations

Modi said he was optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure that India reaches new heights as it celebrates its 'Amrut Mahotsav'.

In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of Covid-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up grew 33 per cent year-on-year in July to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore, indicating that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. In July 2020, the collection was Rs 87,422 crore.

Over 13 crore vaccine doses were administered in July and the vaccination programme will be speeded up further this month.

The government has launched 'Amrut Mahotsav' to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence in 2022. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commences on March 12, a 75-week countdown to 75th anniversary of Independence, and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023.