Priceless Gesture: Farmer Reduces Price Of Rare Miyazaki Mangoes From ₹3.5 Lakh To ₹2.11 Lakh To Honour Buyer's Mother In UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP): A farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has earned widespread praise after offering a massive discount on a batch of the world's most expensive Miyazaki mangoes when he learned that the buyer wanted to dedicate them to his mother.

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Sandeep Chaudhary, a resident of Tharoli village in Saharanpur, spent three years cultivating the premium Japanese Miyazaki mango using organic farming methods. A Surat-based businessman, Praveen Gupta, approached him to purchase four mangoes weighing a total of one kilogram. Considering the fruit's international market value, the deal was initially fixed at Rs 3.5 lakh.

The transaction, however, took an emotional turn after Gupta told Chaudhary that he wanted to present the rare mangoes to his mother, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Touched by the gesture, Chaudhary reduced the price by Rs 1.39 lakh, bringing the final deal value to Rs 2.11 lakh.

Gupta has already transferred Rs 1.11 lakh online as an advance, while the remaining Rs 1 lakh will be paid upon delivery on August 1, when Chaudhary personally hands over the mangoes in Gujarat.

The farmer has also pledged to donate 10 per cent of the earnings from the sale to help poor and needy people. Reflecting on his journey, Chaudhary said people mocked him when he planted Miyazaki saplings three years ago, doubting that mangoes could fetch such high prices. Today, he owns around 40 Miyazaki trees and encourages farmers to adopt organic, high-value crops instead of relying solely on traditional crops like paddy and sugarcane. Native to Japan, Miyazaki mangoes are prized for their sweetness, juicy pulp and high nutritional value, making them among the most expensive mangoes in the world.