Presidential elections: JMM to support NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu

Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu | File Image

Ahead of the presidential elections on July 18, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led by Shibu Soren on Thursday announced its support for NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu.

The central committee of JNM released a statement wherein it said that for the first time after independence, a tribal woman is going to have the distinction of becoming the President.

"Therefore, after due deliberation, the party decides to vote in favour of Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election," another statement read.

Meanwhile, Droupadi Murmu reached Mumbai today afternoon to meet and interact with the ruling alliance's MPs and MLAs in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received her at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

Murmu then headed to a private hotel near the airport to meet the BJP MLAs and members of parliament along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday announced his party's support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election.

However, Murmu is not scheduled to meet Thackeray at his residence here.

