Presidential elections: Full list of parties supporting NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha

BJP's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu (left) and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha (right) |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it will support Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential polls.

Sinha is in fray for the top constitutional post of the country with Droupadi Murmu, the candidate chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha," party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

With this, the total number of parties to offer their support to Sinha have gone up to 34. However, there are 44 parties backing the NDA candidate.

Here is a full list of parties supporting NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha:

Parties supporting Draupadi Murmu:

1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

2. Janata Dal United (JDU)

3. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

4. Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

5. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

6. Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

7. Apna Dal Sonelal (ADS)

8. Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

9. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

10. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

11. Naga People's Front (NPF)

12. National People's Party (NPP)

13. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)

14. United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

15. Mizo National Front (MNF)

16. Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD)

17. Nationalist Progressive Democratic Party (NDPP)

18. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

19. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

20. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)

21. Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC)

22. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

23. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)

24. Bodoland People's Front (BPF)

25. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RASP)

26. Jana Sena Party (JSP)

27. All India Namathu Rajiyam Congress (AINRC)

28. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP)

29. United Democratic Party (UDP)

30. People's Democratic Front (PDF)

31. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)

32. Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP)

33. Kuki People's Alliance (KPA)

34. Republican Party of India Athawale (RPI-A)

35. Tamil Maanila Congress Moopanar (TMC-M)

36. Indigenious Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT)

37. Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK)

38. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

39. Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

40. Jansatta Dal Loktantrik (JSDL)

41. Shiv Sena (SHS) and Shiv Sena rebel group (Eknath Shinde)

42. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

43. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)

44. Janata Dal Secular (JDS)

Parties supporting Yashwant Sinha:

1. Indian National Congress (INC)

2. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

3. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

4. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

5. Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M)

6. Communist Party of India (CPI)

7. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

8. Samajwadi Party (SP)

9. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

11. Communist Party of India Marxist–Leninist (CPI-ML)

12. Kerala Congress Mani (KCM)

13. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

14. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)

15. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

16. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

17. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

18. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

19. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

20. Raijor Dal (RD)

21. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

22. Kerala Congress (KC)

23. Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK)

24. Kerala Congress Jacob (KCJ)

25. Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI)

26. Congress (Secular) (CS)

27. Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC)

28. Kerala Congress Balakrishna (KCB)

29. Indian National League (INL)

30. National Secular Conference (NSC)

31. Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK)

32. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)

33. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK)

34. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)