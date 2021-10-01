President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75: Here's a look at the leader's political journey

Today marks the day that saw the rise of a great leader, Ram Nath Kovind who later who went on to become the president of India. He is an Indian politician serving as the 14th and current President of India, ever since his inauguration in 2017. He is also the first person from Uttar Pradesh to become the President of India.

The 14th Indian President is the second Dalit to be elected to the highest office in the country. He is also the first member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be elected to a position of power. On the occasion of the Indian President's birthday, here's all you should know about Ram Nath Kovind.

Early life of the President

Kovind was born in the Uttar Pradesh village of Paraunkh, in the Kanpur district. His beginnings were humble, as he came from a poor household. His father was a shopkeeper, a farmer, and a vaidya in the area. His mother died of burns when their thatched home caught fire while he was only five years old.

Education

Kanpur University awarded Kovind degrees in commerce and law. He then relocated to Delhi in order to appear for the government jobs exam. Despite passing the exam, Kovind decided to pursue a career in law and was admitted to the Bar Council of India in 1971. From 1977 to 1979, he was the Union Government's counsel in the Delhi High Court. He progressed through the ranks of the Supreme Court of India to become an Advocate-on-Record in 1978. Kovind also aided the weaker sectors of society through the Free Legal Aid Society of New Delhi.

Political Career

Kovind joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh three years later. He was named governor of the state of Bihar in 2015. In June 2017, the BJP announced Kovind as the party's presidential candidate to succeed Pranab Mukherjee. Meira Kumar, the former speaker of the Lok Sabha, was his opponent. However, Kovind ended up receiving over two-thirds of the vote.

