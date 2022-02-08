President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Srila Prabhupad’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations on February 20

Kolkata: In order to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gaudiya Math's founder Srila Prabhupad, the Math has undertaken a three-year programme.

Addressing a press conference Mission president Acharya Srimad Bhaktisundar Sanyasi Goswami Maharaj said that President Ram Nath Kovind on February 20 will inaugurate the programme which will end in February 2025.

“Several events like the life of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad will be showcased and dignitaries from across the world will attend the programme. So far people from nine foreign countries and 19 states of India are likely to be present,” said the Mission’s president.

The president also added that Ram Nath Kovind will also visit the birthplace of Prabhupad at Odisha’s Puri.

The president also added that the teachings of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu on Bhagwat Dharma will also be imparted to people during the three-year long event.

Incidentally, the first ever museum of Chaitanya has been made by Gaudiya Math in Kolkata in 2019 which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Mission’s president also claimed that not just the teachings but the life of Chaitanya is depicted in the museum located at Bagbazar area in North Kolkata.

