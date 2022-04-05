President Ram Nath Kovind receives warm welcome from King Willem-Alexander & Queen Máxima at Dam Square in Amsterdam; see pics

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife and the First Lady Savita Kovind, received a warm welcome from King Willem-Alexander & Queen Máxima at Dam Square in Amsterdam, on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries, reported ANI.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Amsterdam on Monday on the final leg of his two-nation visit - the first presidential trip to the Netherlands after 34 years - during which he will hold discussions with the top leadership of the European country.

President Kovind arrived here from Turkmenistan where he held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the two sides agreed to expand bilateral trade and energy cooperation to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership. He is the first Indian President to visit independent Turkmenistan.

"Goedemiddag Nederland! President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Amsterdam on the final part of his two-nation visit. The presidential visit to the Netherlands comes after 34 years since the visit of President Venkataraman in 1988," the president's office tweeted.

During his visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to 7 at the invitation of King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima, President Kovind will hold discussions with them and Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

His visit assumes significance as India and the Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.

Later, President Kovind visited Keukenhof, one of the world's largest flower garden, where he was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra.

