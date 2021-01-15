President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to Army officers, ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion on 73rd Army Day on Friday.
President Kovind remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever to the courageous of soldiers and their families.
"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!" the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
Meanwhile, PM Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the whole nation and said that India's strong and courageous Army always held the head of nation high with pride.
"Greeting to the mighty soldiers, who dedicate every moment of their lives in the service of Ma Bharati, and their families on the occasion of Army Day. Our Army is strong, courageous and determined, and has always held the head of nation high with pride. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," tweeted the Prime Minister (roughly translated from Hindi).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying that all the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation.
In a tweet, Defence Minister Singh said: "Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation."
Hailing the brave soldiers for their selfless service and dedication towards the nation, Shah said the Indian Army is a symbol of gallantry and courage. "I salute the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the country. All the countrymen are proud of their selfless service and dedication towards the nation. Heartfelt greetings to our brave soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families on 'Army Day'," the Union Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.
On the occasion of Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat expressed gratitude to Indian soldiers, saying that their valour and sacrifices are an inspiration to many.
"On the historic Army Day, we pay homage and express our gratitude to those brave soldiers, whose valour and Supreme sacrifice in line of duty inspires us to rededicate ourselves with renewed vigour," Rawat said in a message.
He added, "Your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in the true traditions and ethos of the Indian army will continue to inspire future generations. Jai Hind!"
Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
(Inputs from Agencies)
