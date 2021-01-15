President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to Army officers, ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion on 73rd Army Day on Friday.

President Kovind remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever to the courageous of soldiers and their families.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!" the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.