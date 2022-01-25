President Ram Nath Kovind approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of awards 2021 to be given to 51 people; see list here

The government on Tuesday released the list of names of people awarded with Jeevan Raksha Padak 2021, ahead of the 73rd Republic Day.

Approved by President of India Ram Nath Kovind, the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards - 2021 has been conferred to 51 persons including 6 Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, 16 Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak &29 Jeevan Raksha Padak. 5 awardees are posthumous.

As the name of the award suggests, the award is given to a person for saving someone’s life. The award is given for a meritorious act of humane nature in saving the life of a person in cases like drowning in water, accidents, fire incidents, electrocution, natural calamities, rescue operation in mines etc. It is given in the following three categories:

i) Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak is awarded for conspicuous courage in saving life under circumstances of very great danger to the life of the rescuer.

ii) Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak is awarded for courage and promptitude in saving life under circumstances of great danger to the life of the rescuer.

iii) Jeevan Raksha Padak is awarded for courage and promptitude in saving life under circumstances of grave bodily injury to the rescuer.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak may be awarded to members of the armed forces, police, or fire services when recognizable acts take place outside beyond the course of their duty. Subsequent awards are recognized by the addition of a medal bar to the ribbon. The medal may be awarded posthumously.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:17 PM IST