President Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet residents of Himachal Pradesh on state's foundation day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day.

While greeting residents of Himachal Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was sure that they will take their state to the pinnacle of modern development.

"Hearty congratulations on the State Foundation Day to all the residents of 'Dev-Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, a major centre of spirituality, culture and tourism. I am sure that the diligent residents of the state will take it to the pinnacle of modern development while saving their cultural heritage," President Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My heartiest greetings to the people of 'Devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The snow-capped mountains, bounteous rivers, misty pine forests & picturesque waterfalls make #HimachalPradesh a kaleidoscope of nature. My best wishes for the prosperity of the state."

PM Modi greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day and said: "I wish that the state nestled in the lap of nature moves ahead continuously on the path of progress and also plays a significant role in the country's development."

The mountainous region became a state on this day in 1971. On December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament, and the new State came into being on January 25, 1971. Himachal Pradesh became the 18th State of the Indian Union with Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar as its first chief minister.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:08 AM IST