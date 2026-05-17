President Promulgates Ordinance Raising Supreme Court Judge Strength To 37

Bhojshala Verdict: Hindu Side Moves Supreme Court, Files Caveat Ahead of Possible Muslim Appeal |

President Droupadi Murmu has promulgated the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, increasing the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court from 33 judges to 37 judges, excluding the Chief Justice of India. With the CJI included, the apex court can now function with a total strength of 38 judges.

The move comes days after the Union Cabinet approved the related amendment bill earlier this month amid growing concerns over the mounting pendency of cases in the country’s highest court. As per recent estimates, more than 92,000 cases are currently pending before the Supreme Court.

The ordinance marks the second expansion of the apex court under the present Union government. In 2019, the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court had been raised from 30 to 33 judges, apart from the Chief Justice of India.

The increase has been enabled under Article 124 of the Constitution, which empowers Parliament to determine the number of Supreme Court judges beyond the Chief Justice.

Why The Government Increased Judge Strength

The Centre has projected the move as a necessary step to improve judicial efficiency and ensure faster delivery of justice. Officials argue that the rising number of fresh filings, coupled with existing pendency, has put enormous pressure on sitting judges.

By increasing judicial strength, the Supreme Court will now be able to constitute more benches simultaneously. Since most matters are heard by two- or three-judge benches, additional judges are expected to enhance hearing capacity and accelerate disposal of cases.

The expansion is also expected to reduce the workload on individual judges, allowing more time for hearings, quicker pronouncement of judgments, and fewer adjournments.

Legal experts believe the measure could provide immediate relief by improving listing schedules and reducing delays in routine matters.

Short-Term Gains Likely

The increase in sanctioned strength is being viewed as a practical capacity boost for the apex court.

With more judges available, the court could witness:

Faster constitution of benches

Improved disposal rates

Reduced waiting period for hearings

Better management of rising filings

Quicker handling of constitutional and regular matters simultaneously

The move also comes at a time when digital filing and post-pandemic litigation growth have sharply increased the burden on the judiciary.

Several lawyers and court observers have termed the decision timely, stating that litigants may benefit from reduced delays in accessing justice.

Bigger Question: Can Judicial Reforms Match Rising Litigation?

While the ordinance is expected to deliver short-term operational relief to the Supreme Court, experts believe the broader challenge lies in modernising India’s justice delivery system as a whole.

Read Also Union Cabinet Clears Supreme Court Judges Amendment Bill 2026; Strength To Rise From 34 To 38

Most legal delays originate in lower courts before matters eventually reach the apex court through appeals. Unless subordinate courts are strengthened and procedural reforms are implemented across the judiciary, the pendency crisis may continue despite periodic increases in judge strength.

For now, the ordinance signals the Centre’s attempt to address immediate pressure on the Supreme Court. However, the true impact of the expansion will depend on how quickly new appointments are made and whether wider judicial reforms follow in the coming years.