 President Murmu set to pay 1st state visit to Suriname, Serbia from June 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPresident Murmu set to pay 1st state visit to Suriname, Serbia from June 4

President Murmu set to pay 1st state visit to Suriname, Serbia from June 4

These will be her first State visits after assuming office in July 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will pay visit to Suriname and Serbia from June 4 to 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. 

These will be her first State visits after assuming office in July 2022.

The President will be visiting Paramaribo, Suriname, from June 4-6 at the invitation of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, the MEA said.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will pay a to the Republic of Serbia on from June 7-9 at the invitation of Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu backs PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament, says 'He symbolises trust...'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT admission: SC junks plea against 75% marks criterion

IIT admission: SC junks plea against 75% marks criterion

Fans, political leaders throng Moosewala’s village to pay tribute

Fans, political leaders throng Moosewala’s village to pay tribute

President Murmu set to pay 1st state visit to Suriname, Serbia from June 4

President Murmu set to pay 1st state visit to Suriname, Serbia from June 4

BJP won both seats in UP legislative council by-polls

BJP won both seats in UP legislative council by-polls

North's 1st Nuclear power plant in Haryana likely to commence operations from June 2028

North's 1st Nuclear power plant in Haryana likely to commence operations from June 2028