President Murmu set to pay 1st state visit to Suriname, Serbia from June 4

President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will pay visit to Suriname and Serbia from June 4 to 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

These will be her first State visits after assuming office in July 2022.

The President will be visiting Paramaribo, Suriname, from June 4-6 at the invitation of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, the MEA said.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will pay a to the Republic of Serbia on from June 7-9 at the invitation of Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia.

(With inputs from PTI)