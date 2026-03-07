President Droupadi Murmu's Venue Shift Sparks Political Firestorm: PM Modi Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee, CM Fires Back At BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) & Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (L) | File Pic

Kolkata: After President Droupadi Murmu’s programme venue was shifted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to X said, “This is shameful and unprecedented. People who believe in the empowerment of democracy and the tribal community are all deeply hurt. The anguish and concern expressed by the President, who has risen from the tribal community itself, have instilled profound sorrow in the hearts of the people of India. The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is also extremely unfortunate that the West Bengal government is treating such an important matter as Santhal culture so lightly. The office of the President is above politics, and the dignity of this office should always be upheld. It is hoped that the West Bengal government and the Trinamool Congress will come to their senses.”

The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people… https://t.co/XGzwMCMFrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026

President Murmu's Lament

While attending the 9 th international Santhal Conference on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief due to absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers in the President’s programme in the state.

“Mamata is like my younger sister. Maybe she is angry with me. “I can see from here, many Santhals are moving away. Some people don’t want Santhals to be united. When the President visits somewhere, the Chief Minister comes, ministers come. I can understand that the Governor has been transferred and that is why he could not come,” said the President.

Mamata's Counter

Countering the claims of the President, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Two days back I had heard that the President is coming. I didn’t know anything about the programme formally. The President is speaking whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is teaching her. Over here she is speaking about Santhals but why was she silent when the tribals were tortured in Rajasthan, Manipur and other places,” asked Mamata.