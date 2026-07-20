President Droupadi Murmu's Moldova Visit: India, Moldova Discuss UNSC Reforms, Counter-Terrorism And Trade Ties | VIDEO

President Droupadi Murmu and Moldovan President Maia Sandu held wide-ranging talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation across strategic and economic sectors | X - @rashtrapatibhvn

Chisinau, July 20, 2026: India and Moldova on Monday discussed reforms of multilateral organisations, including the UN Security Council (UNSC), and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, among other key issues, during President Droupadi Murmu's State visit to the Eastern European nation.

Briefing the media on the visit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George said the visit reflected the growing warmth, trust and dynamism in bilateral ties and marked a new phase in cooperation between the two countries.

Murmu is the first Indian Head of State to visit Moldova since diplomatic relations were established in 1992. She held bilateral talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, during which the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored cooperation in trade and investment, digital transformation, information technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, culture and capacity building.

“They also discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Both sides discussed the importance of reforms of multilateral organisations, including the UNSC,” George told a press conference.

Their discussions reflected the shared commitment of both democracies to strengthen a forward-looking, people-centred and mutually beneficial partnership, he added.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the India - Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau, Moldova https://t.co/JeZYOfKLYd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2026

Symbolic Gestures And Parliamentary Engagement

As a special gesture of friendship, Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to President Sandu.

“The bust will stand as an enduring symbol of the universal relevance of Gandhiji’s message of peace, non-violence, truth, harmony and human dignity,” George said.

The President also laid a wreath at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant (Stephen the Great), paying tribute to one of Moldova's most revered national figures.

During the day-long visit, Murmu met Igor Grosu, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, and interacted with members of the India-Moldova Parliamentary Friendship Group. George said these engagements highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening institutional ties and deepening mutual understanding between the two countries.

Focus On Trade, Technology And Tourism

Murmu and Sandu jointly addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum, which brought together business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities in trade, investment, innovation and technology.

George said one of the key priorities of the visit was the "3Ts" — trade, technology and tourism.

“In our Amrit Kal journey, as India marches towards becoming a developed country by 2047, we consider Europe as an important partner; Moldova as an important partner. We look forward to stronger business-to-business partnerships and greater Indian participation in Moldova’s economic development and modernisation,” he said.

He noted that India has become an increasingly important economic partner for Moldova, with Indian companies expanding their presence in information technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy and manufacturing. Both countries are also exploring collaboration in digital public infrastructure, innovation, food processing, logistics and skills development. Business representatives from both sides expressed interest in strengthening commercial partnerships during the forum.

The Indian business delegation comprised around 20 members, including representatives from FICCI, CII and companies from sectors such as agritech, IT, consulting, defence, e-commerce, engineering, construction, hospitality, human resources, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and venture capital.

Education Partnership Strengthens

George said education and capacity building are emerging as another important pillar of bilateral ties.

“Education and capacity building are emerging as another important pillar of partnership. The two sides have finalised an MoU on cooperation in the field of higher education, which is ready for signing in the near future,” he said.

Around 2,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education, particularly medical studies, in Moldova.

“The Government of India has also accepted Moldova’s proposal for the recognition of Moldovan veterinary degrees, which will benefit students of Moldova by expanding their professional opportunities,” George said.

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Summing up the visit, George said:

“The State visit reaffirmed the shared resolve of India and Moldova to build a stronger, broader and more substantive partnership.

“Rooted in democratic values, mutual respect and a common aspiration for peace and prosperity, India-Moldova relations are poised to enter a new era of closer engagement and enduring friendship,” he added.

Murmu also invited President Sandu to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

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