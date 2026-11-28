President Droupadi Murmu Recommends Lok Sabha To Consider Delimitation (Second) Bill Ahead Of Nov 30 Sitting | X @rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday recommended to the Lok Sabha the consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, clearing a key procedural requirement ahead of Parliament’s sitting beginning November 30.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin issued on Saturday, the President conveyed her recommendation following a communication sent on November 27 by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

Under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, a Bill that, if enacted and brought into operation, would involve expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India cannot be passed by either House unless the President has recommended its consideration.

The presidential nod comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a revised legislative package comprising The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the accompanying Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill.

The government is set to withdraw the pending April bills — which stalled after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha — and introduce the fresh drafts on Monday.

The revised package, cleared by the Cabinet, lays out three big moves that could reshape Indian politics for decades. First, a uniform 50% expansion. Every State and Union Territory will see its Lok Sabha and Assembly seats go up by half. The Lok Sabha's maximum strength will jump from 550 to 850, and State Assemblies from 500 to 650.

Read Also Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Opposition Meet Ahead Of Parliament Session To Forge Joint Strategy On...

Second, a new baseline with a long freeze. Constituencies inside each State will be redrawn on the basis of the "latest published census figures" — the 2011 Census — instead of waiting for the 2026-27 Census. At the same time, the share of seats between States will stay frozen until 2051.

And third, a fast-tracked women's quota. The Delimitation Commission will redraw boundaries in time to bring in 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies ahead of the 2029 General Elections.

The four-day sitting of the Lok Sabha runs from November 30 to December 3, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene separately on December 2.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!