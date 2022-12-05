President Droupadi Murmu approves new design for President's Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest

The new design for Indian Navy Crest | ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, approved the introduction of a new design for the President's Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest for the Indian Navy, which was unveiled at Visakhapatnam on Navy Day on Sunday.

"Resonant to the ongoing National endeavour to move away from the colonial past, the Naval Ensign was amended to a new Design that draws inspiration from our history wherein the Red Horizontal and Vertical Lines on the White Ensign were replaced with a Blue Octagon with Twin Golden Borders encompassing the National Emblem atop a clear anchor and 'National Emblem' 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed on the stock of the Anchor. Further, the National Flag was retained on the upper left canton," a government release stated.

The erstwhile design of the President's Standard and Colour for the Indian Navy was instituted on September 6, 2017.

The design comprised one horizontal and vertical red band intersecting at the centre and the National Emblem inserted at their intersection. The National Flag was at the upper left canton adjacent to the staff and a Golden Elephant was at the lower right canton on the fly side. This design was inspired by the erstwhile Naval Ensign.

Indian Navy adopted a new Naval Ensign on September 2, 2022

As per the release, the Indian Navy adopted a new Naval Ensign on September 2, 2022, and the new design of the President's Standard and President's Colour awarded to the Indian Navy incorporates this change.

The new design of the President's Standard and Colour comprises three main constituents - the National Flag in the upper left canton adjacent to the staff, the State Emblem underscribed with 'Satyamev Jayate' in Golden Colour on the upper right canton on the fly side, and a Navy Blue - Gold Octagon below the Golden State Emblem.

The Octagon has twin golden octagonal borders, encompassing the golden National Emblem (Lion Capital of Ashoka - underscribed with 'Satyamev Jayate' in blue Devnagri script) resting atop an anchor; and superimposed on a shield. Below the shield, within the octagon, in a golden bordered ribbon, on a Navy Blue background, is inscribed the motto of the Indian Navy 'Sam No Varunah' in golden Devnagri script.

What the Emblem signifies

The Golden State Emblem signifies 'Power, Courage, Confidence and Pride' whilst the Navy Blue - Golden Octagon shape draws inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj Rajmudra or the Seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and represents the eight directions (four cardinal and four intercardinal), symbolising the Indian Navy's maritime outreach.

The new design of the President's Standard and Colour highlights India's glorious maritime heritage and also symbolises a powerful, courageous, confident and proud Indian Navy.

As per the release, the Indian Navy Crest has been amended to replace the foul anchor with a Clear Anchor. The clear anchor depicts the steadfastness of the Indian Navy to deter any challenge in the maritime domain and represents clarity in the vision, mission and aspirations of its sailors. The Clear Anchor also depicts the Indian Navy's commitment towards securing the Coast and Maritime Interests of India. The change would imply the removal of the symbolic nautical rope in the Crest Designs. The Modified Indian Navy Crest has been introduced with effect from December 4, 2022 04 on the occasion of Navy Day 2022.

The New Naval Crest has a traditional naval clear anchor below the Ashoka Lion Head with 'shN no vrunnaa:' inscribed below it, which is an invocation from the Vedas meaning 'May the Ocean God be Auspicious unto us'. The phrase was adopted as the motto of the Indian Navy at the suggestion of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor General of Independent India. The National Motto 'stymev jyte' meaning 'Truth Always Triumphs' is inscribed on the Stock of the Clear Anchor, the release stated.

In line with the change in the Indian Navy Crest, a minor amendment to the Crest of the Indian Naval Command Headquarters (which has the Indian Navy Crest in the inset) has also been approved by the President of India.

The President's Standard and President's Colour are awarded to static and mobile formations of the Indian Navy respectively, to acknowledge their distinguished and meritorious service to the Nation. The Indian Navy was the first among the three Services to be awarded the President's Colour on May 27, 1951, by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

In the Indian Navy, the President's Colour has been awarded to the Western, Southern, and Eastern Naval Commands, both Western and Eastern Fleets, the Submarine Arm, the Naval Air Arm, INS Shivaji, INS Valsura and the Indian Naval Academy. The 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron was the first Naval Combatant Squadron to be honoured with the President's Standard, the release further stated.