President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of four nations

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ecuador, Somalia, Germany and Suriname at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ecuador, Somalia, Germany and Suriname at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 26, 2022)," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Those who presented their credentials were: Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador, Ahmed Ali Dahir, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname.

On Thursday, a group of 175 IAS officers of the 2020 batch, currently deputed to various Union Ministries and Departments as Assistant Secretaries, called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the officers, the President said that as civil servants, they have an important role to play in the emergence of India as a global hub of knowledge, supply-chain, innovation, technology development and various other fields.

At the same time, India has to strengthen the leadership position it has taken in the areas of socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable development.

