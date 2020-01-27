'Prepare 'National Register of Educated Unemployed Indian Citizens' instead of NRC': Digvijaya Singh suggests PM Modi

Taking a dig at the Central government over current unemployment rate in the country, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare a 'National Register of Educated Unemployed Indian Citizens' instead of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While the Congress leader termed National Register of Educated Unemployed Indian Citizens a 'unifying agenda', he calls NRC a 'divisive agenda'."I have a very positive suggestion for our PM. Instead of NRC which has led to Social Unrest throughout the Country he should prepare a "National Register of Educated Unemployed Indian Citizens". But he won't as it won't be a Divisive Agenda! It would be a Unifying Agenda!!" Singh tweeted.