Preparations in full swing as Arvind Kejriwal set to take oath for third time on Sunday

New Delhi: The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi are in the final phase in Ramlila Maidan.

He will be sworn-in for the third time as the Chief Minister on February 16.

The work is in the last phase and all the department heads are on the site for the final check.

Speaking to ANI about the preparations, AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "The preparation work will be completed by evening. All the work including erecting the stage is also in the last phase. All the department heads are working and on the site for the preparations." He further said that Delhiites who were invited for the ceremony will get entry from Gate no - 4 to 9, adding, "There is an arrangement for LED screens for the people who will not be able to enter the ground." Families of newly elected MLAs will also attend the event, hence, arrangements for them have also been kept in place, he said.