Pregnant Bengaluru Woman Constable Attacked With Iron Rod Inside Railway Police Station | Representational Image

Bengaluru, Aug 27: A shocking incident of a woman police Constable allegedly being brutally assaulted with an iron rod at the Majestic Railway Police Station in Bengaluru in the early hours of August 26 came to light on Thursday. The Constable, identified as 28-year-old D. Shilpa (PC-147), is reportedly pregnant and sustained serious head injuries in the attack.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Gajendra, had approached the railway police station at around 4 a.m. on August 26 to lodge a complaint about a missing mobile phone.

Attack at railway station

As no other staff members were present at the station at the time, Shilpa, who was deputed on night duty, allegedly told him that the concerned personnel were unavailable and asked him to return later in the morning to lodge a complaint about his missing mobile phone.

The accused initially left the station but returned shortly afterwards. Police said the angry young man then picked up an iron rod kept on the barricade and attacked Shilpa, who was seated inside the police station.

The accused allegedly struck her on the head several times, with police sources stating that she was hit around seven to eight times. Her colleagues immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital after hearing the commotion.

Constable receives treatment

Shilpa initially received treatment at Manipal Hospital and was later shifted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar. She is currently undergoing treatment for severe head injuries.

Railway Police have arrested Gajendra in connection with the assault. A case has been registered at the Bengaluru City Railway Police Station under Sections 109 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police investigation underway

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and the circumstances that led to the accused returning to the station and assaulting the Constable.

The police have registered a case under Sections 132, 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Shilpa has stated that during the attack, the youth looked like he wanted to finish her off and send out a message to police personnel.

The accused man spoke in Hindi while attacking her and shouted "Why won't you take my complaint? I will kill you if you won't carry out your duties."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)