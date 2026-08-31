Prayagraj Temple Wall Collapse: FIR Against 3 Over Alleged Negligence During Hotel Basement Excavation; No Casualties Reported | Video | X / PTI

Prayagraj: Police registered an FIR against three individuals after a three-storey building collapsed within the Swaminarayan Temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

At the time of the incident on Friday night, no one was inside the building, and no injuries or fatalities were reported, officials said on Sunday.

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On Saturday, the George Town police station registered the FIR against Shivam Chauhan, Pratap Chauhan, and Namrata Chauhan based on a complaint by Devendra Kumar Mishra, Zonal Officer of the Prayagraj Development Authority.

Charges were lodged under Sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, etc) and 324(5) (mischief) of the BNS and section 26 of the Urban Planning and Development Act.

The complaint alleged that Shivam Chauhan, along with his father, Pratap Chauhan, and mother, Namrata Chauhan, obtained approval for a hotel plan comprising nine floors and two basements.

After approval, they began excavation for the first basement.

According to the FIR, an old temple with a weak foundation and walls was situated adjacent to the construction site. The temple priest and the hotel owner had agreed to dismantle the temple wall and reconstruct it. However, before this could happen, excavation for the basement caused rainwater to accumulate in the pit, leading to the collapse of the temple wall, police said.

Prima facie, the hotel owner appears to have failed to adhere to prescribed standards during the basement excavation, resulting in the collapse of the temple wall, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)