Pray to god women in your family don't have to deal with an obsessive troll: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Vivek Agnihotri

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed flimmaker Vivek Agnihotri after he tweeted saying Sena recruits can party all year long.
Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted replying to Agnihotri saying, "Your obsession to troll me knows no bounds, I pray to god, women in your family never have to go through an obsessive troll like you in life. Honestly get a grip, dude. I’ll help with the medical expenses."
This all started on November 19, when Chaturvedi shared a video saying, "Was a pleasure to be a party of the Youth Conclave last year, wishing your young team and you all the very best for this year @DrRutvij !"
But today, Agnihotri retweeted Priyanka Chaturvedi's tweet saying, "Now all Shiv Sena recruits can party all year long. For next 5 years."
This all came amid, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)