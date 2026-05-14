Prateek Yadav Cremated In Lucknow Amid Emotional Farewell By Family Members

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with party MP Dharmendra Yadav during the funeral of his brother Prateek Yadav | ANI

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, younger brother of Akhilesh Yadav, was cremated at Baikunth Dham in Lucknow on Thursday in the presence of family members, senior leaders and supporters of the Samajwadi Party.

The last rites were performed by Arvind Singh Bisht, father of Aparna Yadav and father-in-law of Prateek Yadav, who lit the funeral pyre. Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were present during the cremation along with Prateek’s two daughters.

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Family members and supporters turned emotional during the funeral proceedings. Shivpal Singh Yadav was seen consoling the two daughters amid the sombre atmosphere at the cremation ground.

Aparna Yadav was also present with her daughters during the final rites. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was among those who attended the cremation.

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Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital earlier in the day. His postmortem examination was conducted at King George's Medical University by a special panel of four doctors in the presence of a forensic team and an SDM-rank official. The procedure was videographed, officials said.

Prateek had studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom. Despite belonging to the influential Yadav political family, he stayed away from active politics and was involved in real estate and fitness businesses. He was also known for his interest in luxury cars.

News of his death triggered grief among members of the Yadav family and supporters of the Samajwadi Party across the state.