Prashant Kishor Welcomes CJP, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Jeevika Didis Ahead Of Bankipur By-Poll | Image: Insta

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, who has made his electoral debut by contesting the upcoming Bankipur by-poll, on Sunday said that his party would welcome the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) if it decided to work in Bihar.

Addressing a press conference before the Bankipur assembly constituency goes to the by-poll on July 30, Kishor said, “If CJP members come here and work on issues related to students, they will be welcomed. We stand with every person who wants to challenge this government's undemocratic behaviour and the way it functions.”

“We have seen in Delhi that the protest was not about Sonam Wangchuk alone. The thousands of people who participated in the protest did not come simply carrying CJP flags. The young people were distressed by repeated paper leaks, unemployment, and the collapsed education system. They had not come for any one leader but for themselves and for a better future,” he added.

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He said that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the post of Union Education Minister showed the opposition parties in the country might be weak, but the opposition itself was not. This is just the beginning, it will not stop, he added.

JSP founder alleged that BJP was using the administration to harass his party`s leaders, deploying Jeevika Didis to campaign for it in the Bankipur by-poll. “If this is not stopped within 24 hours, we will stage a sit-in outside the state election office on Monday,” he added.

He alleged that the official tweet by the Patna District Magistrate had once again led to the same objectionable practice that took place in November 2025. Under the pretext of voter awareness, Jeevika Didis -- who are government-supported workers-- are being used to reach out to women and tell them that if they do not vote for NDA or BJP, their government benefits, including food rations and pensions, will be stopped, he claimed.

He alleged that the Patna District Magistrate deleted a controversial official tweet following complaints regarding voter intimidation. He asserted that simply removing or deleting the tweet from the official handle was insufficient, demanding a written order from the district administration clearly mandating that semi-government and contract workers could not participate in electoral processes.