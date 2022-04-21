Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress tomorrow in regard to his joining with party

In a major political development, political strategist Prashant Kishor will be on Friday, April 22, holding talks with Congress regarding his joining with the party. Sources close to news agency ANI told, Kishor has prepared a presentation of 600 slides for the party.

Prashant Kishor has not asked for any specfic post in the party.

Few days ago, Kishor had presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party's top leaders.

After the presentation, Sonia Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions. The committe shall be submitting its report within the next two days on the party's preparations and strategy ahead of the forthcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said the Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

"The Committee formed by the Congress interim Sonia Gandhi with the mandate to make the Congress organization more effective, including making the party more agile for the upcoming elections, will submit its report and recommendations within the next 24 to 48 hours," Surjewala said.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will hold talks with Congress tomorrow, April 22 in regard to his joining. A presentation of 600 slides is prepared by Kishor, no one has seen the complete presentation: Sources close to poll strategist Prashant Kishor told ANI pic.twitter.com/7TBqCfV4mv — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Congress leaders have brainstormed with the poll strategist Prashant Kishor for two days in a row during which top party leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Digvijay Singh and P Chidambaram were also present.

Amid the buzz of Prashant Kishor joining the party, for his continuous presence in the meetings, Surjewala said, "The goal and jurisdiction of the committee set up by the Congress president are not to include any particular person in the party."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Bagel were reportedly present in the third meeting.

Congress has been holding meetings with Prashant Kishor. The first meeting between the political strategist and Sonia Gandhi took place on April 16, and the second was held on April 18 while the took place on April 19.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:21 PM IST