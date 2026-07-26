Prashant Kishor Questions Tej Pratap's Arrest, Says Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Is 'Just The Beginning'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor | ANI

Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishor on Sunday questioned the arrest of Tej Pratap, alleging that the action reflected the government's fear of growing public opposition. He also claimed that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation marked the beginning of greater public accountability.

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Speaking to reporters, Kishor said Tej Pratap had announced his support for Jan Suraaj before being arrested late at night and sent to Beur Jail.

"Tej Pratap announced his support yesterday, and at 1:30 am last night, he was arrested and sent to Beur Jail. This shows how scared these people are. Under what section was he arrested? Why was he arrested? The police administration should explain this," Kishor said.

Referring to the ongoing protests over education-related issues, Kishor said his party would support anyone challenging what he described as the government's "undemocratic behaviour". Calling Sonam Wangchuk a friend, he said the movement was not about any political party but about people asserting their democratic rights.

"This isn't about a party. People have seen that if the public rises, even those in power will have to bow down," he said.

Commenting on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kishor termed it "the beginning of accountability", claiming the development was the result of sustained public pressure. He argued that the protests in Delhi were driven by ordinary young people frustrated over repeated examination paper leaks, unemployment and the deteriorating education system, rather than by any single political organisation.

"Dharmendra Pradhan had to leave, and that's not all, this is just the beginning. This isn't going to stop," he said.

Kishor also alleged that the District Magistrate had issued an order directing Jeevika Didis to work for election awareness, and urged the Election Commission and its observers to take immediate cognisance of the matter. He warned that if no action was taken by the following day, Jan Suraaj leaders and workers would stage a protest outside the Election Commission's office.