Prashant Kishor Declares ₹198 Crore Net Worth In Bankipur By-Poll Affidavit | X

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has declared a net worth of nearly Rs 198 crore.

Kishor filed his nomination papers for the Bankipur by-poll to be held on July 30. His net worth includes assets declared by his wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner, and a dependent.

In his election affidavit, Kishor declared movable family assets worth Rs 111.78 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 86.29 crore. The combined declared wealth includes financial portfolios such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and bonds, alongside a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.

Kishore is pitted in a three-cornered contest against BJP`s Neeraj Kumar Sinha and RJD`s Rekha Gupta. The by-poll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha after he was elevated to the post of BJP national president.

According to details of Kishor`s declared net worth, his movable assets include cash, bank deposits, investments in shares, insurance policies, and jewellery.

While Kishor’s assets are Rs 22,19,74,976, his wife Jahanvi Das's assets are calculated at Rs 89,51,67,249. Their dependent child (Daibik Bhardwaj) possesses wealth Rs 7,19,281.

Kishor holds approximately Rs 7.36 crore in fixed deposits at HDFC Bank. His wife has significant investments, including a book value of shares in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited worth approximately Rs 95.26 crore. Kishor owns a gold ring with an emerald valued at Rs 1.35 lakh, while his spouse owns gold and silver worth approximately Rs 64.58 lakh.

Immovable assets include non-agricultural land and residential buildings. The total current market value of immovable assets possessed by Kishor amounts to 73,87,00,000, his wife has immovable properties worth Rs 12,42,00,000

Kishor has a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, valued at Rs 9.75 crore.

His self-acquired residential assets are valued at Rs 59.25 crore, while inherited residential assets are valued at Rs 14.62 crore.

Kishor has eight pending criminal cases against him. These include charges like criminal defamation and unlawful assembly, though he has not been proven guilty in any of them. According to his formal declarations submitted to the Election Commission, the legal cases are registered across various police stations in Bihar, spanning from Patna to Bettiah.