West Bengal To Give ₹5 Lakh Each To 60 Rath Yatra Committees, Set Up Pilgrim Service Centres | X / IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal government to give Rs. 5 lakhs to 60 traditional Rath Yatra committees.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had announced that the state government will give financial assistance to the Rath Yatra committees of the state.

“Our government had decided to participate in the Rath Yatra festival. The previous government just deployed police personnel to the festival. We will give Rs. 5 lakhs to 60 traditional Rath Yatra committees. If any committee is missed out will also be added next time. We will set up ‘seva kendra’ (Service centers) in five km gaps which will provide water and other assistance to the pilgrims who will go to Tarakeswar temple during the month of Shravan,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also announced that the fairs during the Rath Yatra festival will be managed by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs under his charge.

Notably, the Chief Minister held a coordination meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to review preparations for the annual Rath Yatra festival on July 16.

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Incidentally, Adhikari himself will be visiting Tarakeshwar temple on July 14.

“We are undertaking development works worth Rs 15 crore to beautify Tarakeswar Dham. The seva kendras from Sheoraphuli to Tarakeswar will have police assistance camps, temporary medical camps, drinking water, ORS, and resting facilities. If weather permits then rose petals would be showered from helicopters over the pilgrims,” further mentioned Adhikari.

Other service centres will be set up at Jalpesh Temple in Jalpaiguri, a temple in the Jayanti area near the Bhutan border.