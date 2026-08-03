Prashant Kishor: The Highs, Lows And Electoral Debut Of India’s Most Famous Political Strategist In Bihar's Bankipur

(File) Bankipur by-election candidate and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor arrives at the State Election Commission office with a delegation, in Patna on Saturday | ANI

At one point, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was the ultimate political coach that everyone wanted -- premium, high-value and issuing forecasts that felt apocalyptic to those on the other side of the fence. His campaign strategies were crafted with the precision of a battle-hardened general, except he wasn't fighting the battle himself. Today, as vote counting unfolds for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, the master strategist has made his debut as a player cruising toward his first electoral victory.

#WATCH | Bihar | Jan Suraaj workers in Patna celebrate as Prashant Kishor continues to lead in Bankipur bypoll



Bankipur bypoll counting update- Round 22 of 31: Jan Suraaj, chief Prashant Kishor, has widened his lead to 12,809 votes over the BJP candidate. pic.twitter.com/xWJZE991aH — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

With every passing round, his margin against the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha only widens, leaving the saffron party searching for answers as a fortress held since 1995 (when it was known as Patna West) is forcefully wrested away. While it is a single seat, taking a constituency with a solid BJP stamp on it for over three decades is a major political statement.

For Kishor, this direct electoral show is an achievement in itself. However, reaching this stage has meant navigating sweet victories as well as notable setbacks:

Major successes and high points

• 2014 Lok Sabha campaign (BJP/Narendra Modi): Kishor co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance and helped design iconic, high-impact campaigns for Narendra Modi, including Chai Pe Charcha, 3D holographic rallies and Abki Baar Modi Sarkar. The resounding victory established Kishor as India's premier political strategist.

• 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections (Mahagathbandhan): Kishor proved his strategist credentials were not tied to a single party by leading the JD(U)-RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan alliance to a decisive victory against the BJP-led coalition.

• 2017 Punjab Assembly elections (Congress): He successfully strategised Captain Amarinder Singh’s campaign (Coffee with Captain), bringing the Congress back to power with a comfortable majority.

• 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections (YSRCP): Kishor designed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's massive Padyatra (foot march) and the Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan campaign, which led to a landslide win with 151 out of 175 seats.

• 2020 Delhi Assembly elections (AAP): He assisted Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in crafting a hyper-local campaign centred around government delivery on education, healthcare and utilities leading to a dominant 62/70 seat win.

• 2021 West Bengal & Tamil Nadu elections (TMC & DMK): In West Bengal, Kishor authored the Khela Hobe and Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai narratives for Mamata Banerjee, helping the Trinammol Congress thwart an aggressive BJP push. He famously pledged to quit political strategy if the BJP crossed 100 seats in West Bengal. The saffron party secured 77 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, Kishor assisted MK Stalin’s DMK in returning to power after a decade in opposition.

• Jan Suraaj Padyatra (Grassroots Awakening, 2022–24): Kishor covered thousands of kilometres on foot across Bihar to engage directly with communities, building ground-level visibility and momentum ahead of founding the Jan Suraaj Party in late 2024.

Setbacks and structural failures

• 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections (Congress): Hired by the Congress, Kishor attempted to project Sheila Dikshit as the chief ministerial face and orchestrated the UP ke Ladke (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) alliance. The strategy backfired and Congress collapsed to a historic low of just seven seats in the state.

• Brief tenure in JD(U) and expulsion (2018–20): He formally joined Janata Dal (United) as vice president in September 2018. However, sharp public friction with Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to his expulsion from the party in early 2020.

• Failed Congress overhaul talks (2021–2022): Kishor spent months holding high-profile negotiations with the Congress leadership (including the Gandhi siblings) to present a multi-year revival blueprint. Talks eventually broke down due to disagreements over organisational autonomy and implementation power.

• 2025 Bihar Assembly election defeat (Jan Suraaj Party): This marked his first major test as a standalone political leader rather than a strategist. His newly formed Jan Suraaj Party suffered a severe setback in the state Assembly elections, failing to transform public crowd turnouts into significant electoral seats. Kishor publicly acknowledged the result as a major shock.