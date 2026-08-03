Jan Suraaj Workers Celebrate Singing 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' As Prashant Kishor Heads Towards Winning Bankipur Bypoll - VIDEO

Patna: Workers of Jan Suraaj have started celebrations in Patna as party founder Prashant Kishor continues to lead from the BJP bastion of Bankipur in the bypoll, held after Nitin Nabin was appointed as the party president.

Visuals of the celebrations have surfaced. The clips show party workers singing "Rinkiya Ke Papa", a song sung by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. They can also be seen smearing yellow colour on each other and are heard raising slogans of "Jai Bihar". As per the ECI website, the former poll strategist is leading by 8,202 votes.

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Tej Pratap reacts

Lalu Yadav's estranged son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav reacted to the development. Taking to X, he wrote, "A major political message has emerged from the Bankipur Assembly constituency. The BJP faced a resounding defeat here. Even BJP national president Nitin Nabin ji could not save his own Assembly seat."

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"This result indicates that the people's mandate is paramount, and in a democracy, the final decision rests with the people. Now the discussion is gaining momentum that this message, which started from Bankipur, could also impact the politics of the entire Bihar," he added.

In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, which was held by the Congress candidate, the grand old party's Ghanshyam Singh is leading by 6,583 votes.

In Gujarat's Manjalpur, which is a BJP bastion, the saffron party's Satendrabhai Patel is leading by 29,008 votes.