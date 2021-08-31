'Pranab da was a true friend to our country': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina remembers former Indian president on his 1st death anniversary

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remembered former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on his first death anniversary on Tuesday.

"He was a true friend of Bangladesh & a great political icon of the sub-continent. I pay my deep homage to memory of this towering personality on his death anniversary", she said at 'First Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture'.

"Pranab da had deep love for Bangladesh", said PM Hasina.

"His contribution to our great liberation war would never be forgotten. People of Bangladesh gratefully remember his support. Pranab Mukherjee had enormous respect & deep regards for our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", she added.

Mukherjee, 84, died on August 31, 2020 in New Delhi following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. The former president was cremated with full state honours the next day.

Bangladesh had observed state mourning in honour of its “real friend” Pranab Mukherjee, recalling the former Indian president’s outstanding and unforgettable contributions to the country’s 1971 Liberation War and strengthening of bilateral relations.

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad kept the national flag at half-mast in observance of the mourning day.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:20 PM IST