Pragya Thakur receives threatening letter with harmful chemicals, files police complaint

Bhopal: A suspicious letter has been delivered to Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur at her residence here. The letter allegedly contains a powder-like chemical substance along with some pictures.

A team of police officials visited her house in Bhopal on Monday after she complained to the police about the letter which is written in Urdu.

According to reports, Pragya Thakur received an envelop at his Riviera Towne residence in the city through post. When she opened the envelop she found a packet along with the letter.