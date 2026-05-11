'Practicing What We Preach Is Always Difficult': DMK Attacks PM Modi's Upcoming Foreign Travel

PM Modi | file pic

New Dehi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming forign visit, a day after the latter appealed to the citizens to work from home, refrain from buying gold for a year and limit foreign travel to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures amid the Iran-US war.

Taking to X DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said,"Citizens should do this for the country, conserve fuel, stop buying gold, WFH, stop going abroad. Ok What will the BJP Govt do?"

"Modiji will be on a 7 day tour from May 15 to UAE, Sweden, Netherlands. Foreign tours after election tours. Practicing what we preach is always difficult," he added.

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Earlier taking to X, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertiliser and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons - these are proofs of failure."

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"In 12 years, he's brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves," he added. Gandhi also reiterated his "Compromised PM" charge while concluding the post.