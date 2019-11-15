Poverty-stricken Cong in Modi's new India: Bhopal MLA's name crops up in BPL list

A RTI has revealed that, Congress MLA was found to be a Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holder in Bhopal. The Congress MLA is a former minister and also an owner of a hotel and a petrol pump

According to Hindustan Times, the Congress MLA was identified as Bisahulal Singh. The BPL card came to light through an RTI application. Singh from Anuppur district, 656 km east of Bhopal, was drawing the ration on a BPL card. Singh, the five-time Congress MLA, said someone must have forged the documents to drag his name in the controversy and malign his image.

The RTI was filed by Bhuvneshwar Prasad Mishra in September to get the details of beneficiaries of ‘Annapurna’ scheme under which BPL card holders get ration at subsidised rate. When he recieved the reply he was shocked to found the name of Bisahulal Singh registered under the scheme from year 2013 and 11 members of his family were getting benefit of the scheme.As per the reply obtained in September, Singh purchased 33 kg wheat, 22 kg rice, 2 litre kerosene, 1 kg sugar and four kg pulse by paying just Rs 234.

Refuting allegations, Bisahulal Singh told the Hindustan Times, “The state government is going for a cabinet expansion soon and I am one of probables for a ministerial berth. That’s why to malign my clean image, someone has hatched a conspiracy against me.”