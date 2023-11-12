 'Poverty Amid Divinity': Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video Of Children Taking Oil From Earthen Lamps In Ayodhya After Deepotsav
Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday shared a video on X showing some children taking out oil from lamps at a ghat and filling it in utensils.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
A day after 22 lakh 'diyas' illuminated the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday shared a video on X showing some children taking out oil from lamps at a ghat and filling it in utensils.

"Poverty amid divinity...where poverty forces one to take oil from lamps, the light of celebration becomes dim. Our only wish is that there should also be such a festival in which not only ghats, but every house of the poor gets illuminated."

Ayodhya breaks own record in lighting diyas

In a record feat, more than 22 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya on the seventh edition of the Deepotsav.

The 22.23 lakh earthen lamps 6.47 lakh more than last year - were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the river.

Ayodhya reverberated with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' after the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records counted the lamps using drones and registered it as a world record.

Mayawati's wishes on Diwali

On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in a post on X said greeted the public on Diwali.

"Hearty congratulations to all Indian brothers and sisters and their families living in the country and across the world on the occasion of Deepavali as well as Bhaiya Dooj, and many best wishes to all for a happy and prosperous life," she wrote.

