Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: A Visual Extravaganza Unveiled In 9 Stunning Images

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
The 7th edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023 was held last night at the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya
All pic courtesy: UP tourism
All the 51 Ghats of Saryu were illuminated, including the Ram Ki Paidi
The festival set a world record as 2,223,000 lamps and diyas were lit simultaneously on the banks of the Saryu River
This year, a total of 2,500 artists from diverse states and international locations participated in the Deepotsava function to present the Ram Lila
The ghats looked stunning with the diyas and the lights all around
People were seen lighting diyas for the big festival at the Diwali eve
The crowd at the Ayodhya Deeputsav
The stunnings essence of Diwali at the land of Lord Ram
The drone view of the diyas lit across the 51 ghats in Ayodhya
Thanks For Reading!