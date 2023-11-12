Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: A Visual Extravaganza Unveiled In 9 Stunning Images

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023

The 7th edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023 was held last night at the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya

All pic courtesy: UP tourism

All the 51 Ghats of Saryu were illuminated, including the Ram Ki Paidi

The festival set a world record as 2,223,000 lamps and diyas were lit simultaneously on the banks of the Saryu River

This year, a total of 2,500 artists from diverse states and international locations participated in the Deepotsava function to present the Ram Lila

The ghats looked stunning with the diyas and the lights all around

People were seen lighting diyas for the big festival at the Diwali eve

The crowd at the Ayodhya Deeputsav

The stunnings essence of Diwali at the land of Lord Ram

The drone view of the diyas lit across the 51 ghats in Ayodhya

