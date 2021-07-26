PostponeNEETUGtoOCT: Students to start mass Twitter campaign for NEET postponement today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is scheduled to be conducted on September 12.
Last week, the Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday that the Union government does not have any plans to suspend NEET and other common entrance examinations.
However, this hasn't gone well with students who are demanding that the NEET UG exam be postponed to October. Many students stormed Twitter to demand that NEET should be conducted only when all students have been vaccinated.
Also, the National Testing Agency (NTA) changed the exam pattern of NEET UG 2021 on July 13.
According to the earlier exam pattern, the test comprised of 180 objective type questions (four options with the single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). This year, each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10.
Such a sudden change has worried students who are complaining of anxiety and stress on Twitter.
Thus, the students have decided to launch mass Twitter campaign for NEET postponement today. On of the Twitter posts has mentioned that the campaign will start at 1 PM onwards.
The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, the 12 September 2021 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2021 would be conducted are : English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data may also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules.
The NEET (UG) – 2021 result data could also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results.
