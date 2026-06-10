Portfolio Allocation Troubles Continue To Haunt Karnataka's New Government

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

Bengaluru: The new government in Karnataka headed by D K Shivakumar continues to be haunted by discontent about the portfolio allotment, though the Chief Minister successfully doused the first solvo fired by Water Resource Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Now, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has refused to take charge,stating that the ministry was incomplete as there was no clarity about Bengaluru Development Authority and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), which has been left out of the ministry.

On Tuesday morning, Krishna Byre Gowda met the Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and held a meeting for five minutes. Before leaving for Delhi, he refused to comment on not taking charge of his ministry and said that he needed a little clarity before taking over the new ministry.

Sources said that Krishna Byre Gowda told Shivakumar that the ministry would be incomplete without BDA and BMRDA, which will hinder overall development of the city. Since Krishna Byre Gowda is very close to Rahul Gandhi, he had gone to Delhi to discuss the issue with him.

A day after he was allotted the Water Resource portfolio, Ramalinga Reddy tendered his resignation, stating that he could not work against his conscience.

Reddy wanted Greater Bengaluru Authority Ministry, as he represents BTM layout in the City, which was allotted to Krishna Byre Gowda, who wanted to continue in his old portfolio of Revenue, which was allotted to Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar. However, after Rahul Gandhi asked Shivakumar to try to convince Reddy once and accept the resignation if he didn't heed, Reddy fell in line.

However, the problems are far from over. Along with Reddy, senior most Dalit leader K H Muniyappa, who was asked to continue his Food and Civil Supplies portfolio was miffed, as he was eyeing for the Social Welfare portfolio. He had met Rahul Gandhi, who was in the city and expressed his desire. Rahul Gandhi assured him to take care of his interests and left.

Muniyappa was expecting at least an additional portfolio, if not the social welfare portfolio, which is still vacant. However, there was no change in the situation even after four days of Rahul Gandhi's promise. On Tuesday, when Rahul Gandhi visited Bengaluru again to pay homage to senior Congress leader and AICC Secretary Suraj Hegde, Muniyappa met Rahul Gandhi again at the Airport and discussed with him for 10 minutes. Rahul Gandhi consoled the sulking leader and left.