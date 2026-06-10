'I Opted Out Of Rajya Sabha Race; Coalition Partners Had Nothing To Do With It': Former PM H D Deve Gowda | File Pic

Bengaluru: Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, which went all out to criticise for not fielding former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda for the Rajya Sabha as coalition candidate, Gowda said that he had voluntarily opted out of Rajya Sabha race.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Deve Gowda said that he would have spoken to BJP central leaders directly if he wanted to get back to Rajya Sabha.

``I am 93 year old now. In my 70-years of political journey, I have seen everything. I have been serving people with or without power. Now, I don't have any desire to sit in the Rajya Sabha. Whatever suggestions I want to give to the government, I can talk to them directly or write a letter,'' he said.

Stating that his and Prime Minister Modi's relationship could not be measured through a Rajya Sabha seat, Deve Gowda said that they have been sharing a very good relationship for over the last 10 years. ``It is not just me. Modi's administration is appreciated across the world. If anyone thinks that a Rajya Sabha seat would ruin my and Modi's relationship, it is their foolishness. It is true that I had criticised Modi once upon a time. However, during the last few years, I have understood him, seen his working style and have started appreciating his concern for the country,'' Deve Gowda said.

Soon after the BJP fielded its candidate for Rajya Sabha, the Congress started criticising the move saying that it was disregarding the senior leader. While BJP has 65 members in the Legislative Assembly, so that it can easily elect one person to Rajya Sabha, JD(S) has only 18 members. ``With only 18 members in the Assembly from my party, how can I field a candidate? Those trying to show concern about me should think over that,'' Deve Gowda said.