Pondicherry Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan quits; govt's strength drops to 13

One more ruling Congress MLA in Puducherry resigned from his post on Sunday, delivering yet another jolt to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is scheduled to face a floor test on February 22 to prove majority.

K Lakshminarayanan, elected from the Raj Bhavan constituency, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at the latter's residence.

Later, he told reporters that "this government led by Narayanasamy has lost majority."

Lakshminarayanan said he has also resigned from the party membership.