'Politics Has Its Place, Human Relationships Have Their Own': Akhilesh Yadav Visits BJP MLA Injured While Burning His Effigy In UP

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Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited injured BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal, who suffered burns while burning his effigy during a protest. Emphasising humanity over politics, he said relationships matter beyond rivalry and wished her a speedy recovery.

Taking to social media X, Akhilesh Yadav said 'We do not want fire to erupt among the people of society. We want showers of harmony to prevail in society. The healthy tradition of our positive politics has taught us exactly this. That is why we went to meet BJP MLA Smt. Anupama Jaiswal ji and have returned after wishing her a swift recovery. Politics has its own place, and the importance of human relationships has its own place.'

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The incident occurred in Bahraich during the BJP’s ‘Mahila Janaakrosh March’, where Jaiswal was setting ablaze an effigy of Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

What began as a routine protest quickly spiralled when flames suddenly flared up toward her face, triggering panic among party workers.

Caught On Camera

A video of the moment has since gone viral, showing a sudden burst reportedly like a small firecracker just as the effigy was lit. The flames surged unexpectedly, singeing Jaiswal’s hair and leaving her briefly disoriented.

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Officials later suggested trapped air or excessive fuel may have caused the flare-up.

Minor Injuries, Stable Condition

Doctors confirmed that Jaiswal sustained superficial burns on her forehead, affecting around four per cent of the area. Her eyes were unharmed, and her condition is stable.

She was initially treated at a district hospital before being moved to Lucknow for further evaluation.

Politics Takes A Softer Turn

In a move that stood out amid the heated political climate, Akhilesh Yadav personally visited the injured MLA, drawing attention for striking a rare, humane note across party lines.

Earlier, he had also urged caution, reminding people to handle fire safely during protests.