'Politics Didn't Change But Politicians Did..': Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns From Post & AAP Party (VIDEO)

Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the AAP on April 10 | ANI

Delhi social welfare and labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from his post as minister and also quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (April 10). Speaking to the press after tendering his resignation, Raaj Kumar Anand said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was formed to oppose corruption but the party itself was now mired in corruption.

Raaj Kumar Anand said that it had become very difficult for him to continue in his post.

"Politics didn't change but the politicians did," said Raaj Kumar Anand, referring to charges leveled by AAP's critics that the party formed to fight corruption was itself facing allegations of corruption now.

"The party is itself stuck in the quicksand of corruption now. I am resigning as I don't want my name to get involved in these corruption issues. It has become difficult for me to work in the party now and hence I am resigning," said Anand.

He also said that he was not joining any other party.

This is yet another setback for AAP as Anand's resignation could lead to similar decision by other legislators and leaders of the party.

On Tuesday (April 9), the Delhi High Court rejected CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's petition against his arrest in Delhi liquor excise policy case. The AAP then knocked the Supreme Court's door in the matter.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said on Wednesday (April 10) that he will look “immediately” into the plea to take up Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).