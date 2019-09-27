Political opportunism, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on action against Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government, accusing it of being vindictive and targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar ahead of the Maharashtra polls.

Pawar has been named in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. The NCP chief has said that he will visit the ED office, even though it has not summoned him yet.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi has been critical of the government targeting opposition leaders. The Congress has said that cases are being slapped against opposition leaders ahead of elections in states.