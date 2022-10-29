Political misogyny: Indian leadership still doesn't know how to accept women in position of power

It has been 75 years since India got independence, but women in India are still navigating their freedom from a male dominated world. While it is no secret that the underbelly of Indian culture has always been wrapped with deep misogyny and patriarchy, some moments make it so blatant that it leaves everyone speechless. A recent case in point is Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK leader Saidai Sadiq's comment on women BJP leaders Gayathri Raghuram, Gowthami, Namitha Gautami, and Khushboo Sundar.

On Friday, while addressing a public meeting, Sadiq called BJP leaders 'items'. In his speech, he said, "All four leaders are items. Khushboo says that lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu. I say that even hair will grow back in Amit Shah’s head, but lotus has no chance of blooming in Tamil Nadu.”

He further said, “Do you all know how many times my brother Ilaya Aruna did Khushboo? I mean he had meetings with her when she was in DMK. Nearly six times, he took Khushboo and had meetings in RA Puram.” The DMK functionary also commented that, unlike the DMK, BJP depended on the 'actresses' to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

Read Also Iranian women in India support protests in home country

Khushbu in response took to Twitter. Here's what she wrote:

When men abuse women,it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in.These men insult the womb of a woman.Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar

Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule?@KanimozhiDMK — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2022

No place for women in Cabinet?

The DMK leader later apologised when things went out of his hands and the video of his objectifying speech went viral on social media. However, with repeated instances, one only wonders if the mindset has even changed a bit about women over the years?

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader, and Spokesperson of Shiv Sena says that this is beyond a gender issue. "This has become a norm that men will pass character assassinating comments and then they get away with whatever remarks they pass on women. This is demeaning and should be denounced across boards," says Priyanka and points out that each party should have an agenda for voters to choose a leader who respects women. "These are elected representatives. Why can't we have an agenda for voters that if you don’t have respect for women we will not vote," asserts the spokesperson.

More than a gender issue

Political activist Angellica Aribam points out that irrespective of numbers there is a large vacuum for women in the cabinet. “The system is patriarchal in nature and women have marginal representation," says Aribam who adds that women at a higher level are not speaking up because of fear of backlash. "Women in politics are afraid of speaking against their political bosses. It will be a hurdle to their success, and they may need to pay back. When a woman speaks up, she is a troublemaker and side-lined by political parties. But women are speaking among themselves and trying to protect each other from the predators within the system," she opines.

Does that mean women are not sure of their abilities, we ask? "It's everywhere that men take control. Women are always scared of the backlash, and it becomes pronounced in politics because you are dealing with powerful people," she clarifies.

Chaturvedi, on the other hand, asks, "Why is it always about women speaking out and not the male thinking and speaking? Gender is beyond women and men."

No apology! The mindset needs to improve

The pattern appears to be textbook, leaders post their remarks, send out an apology, and get away with anything. This embodies the patriarchy and demonstrates how women can be objectified and character assassinated by men without any consequence.

"Even if there's an apology after the derogatory remark, it still shows their mindset about what they think about women. Verbal sexual harassment is common. This is demotivating for women and changing the mindset is difficult. Political leaders get away with their comments. They don't care about the repercussions of their remarks," says Yogita Bhayana, women's rights, and anti-rape activist from Delhi. Chaturvedi concurs, "disciplinary action should come from political parties on such instances."

"This is deep-rooted patriarchy, and it has been here for years, this will take significant time to get away with. The problem is that these Netas are not sensitive. Every government talks about creating awareness about girls' education and saving girl child or equality, but they don't do anything to educate their party leaders. This is across all party leaders. They need to sensitise their male leaders or choose who are sensitive humans in general, and who are educated," says Bhayana.

Scars from the past

This is not the first time an Indian politician has passed such sexist comments on women and their choices.

May 2022: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil passed remarks on Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule. He had said, "If you don't understand politics, go home and cook.

December 2021: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar during an Assembly meeting was heard saying, “There is a saying. When rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it.”

March 2021: Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat's comments on women wearing ripped jeans.

October 2021: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sundhakar's contentious remarks on Indian women "wanting to stay single and not wanting to give birth after marriage.

October 2021: BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi's controversial remark, 'Western influence and the culture of micro families are the reason why women want to stay single.

April 2019: BJP's Gopal Shetty's comments on actor Urmila Matondkar 'Urmila ji has been brought to politics because she is a celebrity and due to how she looks. She is a bholi bhali ladki who is zero in politics'.

October 2020: UP BJP leader Surendra Singh's provocative statement about “rape crimes can be stopped only with sanskar (values), not governance.

January 2019: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya called Priyanka Gandhi ‘Chocolaty Face’.

July 2013: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh called Rahul Gandhi's aide Meenakshi Natarajan "Sau tunch maal" - a common slang used to objectify and tease women.