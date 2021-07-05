Political leaders, social activists pay last respects to Fr Stan Swamy

Father Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. Doctors at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, informed the Bombay High Court that Swamy, 84, passed away around 1.30 pm.

Swamy, who claims to be suffering from several ailments, including the Parkinson's disease, had moved the high court earlier this year through advocate Desai, seeking medical treatment and interim bail on health grounds. He had tested positive for coronavirus at a private hospital last month and was subsequently shifted to the ICU. His plea for medical bail and bail on merits was listed for hearing in the high court on Friday but could not be taken up due to paucity of time.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, social activists and journalist on Monday paid their last respects to Swamy on social media and remembered him as a person who throughout his life stood for the tribals and their rights.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences and said he deserved justice and humaneness. Gandhi wrote, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy. He deserved justice and humaneness".