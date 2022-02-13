Political appointments of MLAs 'unconstitutional,' says BJP leader Rajendra Rathore in letter to Rajasthan Guv

The appointments of 11 MLAs in various bodies in Rajasthan have caught in controversy of office of profit. The Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has shot a letter to Governor Kalraj Mishra demanding the cancellation of the appointment of MLAs by calling it ‘unconstitutional’.



In the letter, Rathore said that the high courts of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra have cancelled the appointments of elected representatives holding the office of profit.



Rathore also quoted article 191 (1) (a) in his letter and said that the elected representative of the state assembly becomes disqualified if he/she holds any office of profit under the state government listed in the first schedule of the constitution.



He urged the governor to direct the CM Ashok Gehlot to cancel the appointments which is a gross violation of the constitution.



“The Congress party is running the government with the help of six BSP and some independents MLAs. Congress fears an internal rift after the cabinet expansion. They appointed disgruntled MLAs to pacify them from not drifting them away,” said Rathore. He is also planning to challenge the appointments in the court and said that we are discussing the matter with legal experts for this



Although apprehending the controversy it has been made clear to the MLAs that they will not be given the status of a minister.

Notably, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has recently made appointments

of 58 leaders including 11 MLAs in 44 commissions, boards and corporations. Out of these 11 MLAs, 6 are from BSP and

independents that had supported Gehlot at the time of the political crisis of the government.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:49 PM IST