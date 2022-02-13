Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Sanju Samson - Rs 14 Cr (Retained)
Jos Buttler - Rs 10 Cr (Retained)
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 4Cr (Retained)
R. Ashwin - Rs 5 Cr
Trent Boult - Rs 8 Cr
Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 8.5 Cr
Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 7.75 Cr
Prasidh Krishna - Rs 10 Cr
Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 6.50 crores
Riyan Parag - Rs 3.80 Cr
KC Cariappa - Rs 30 Lakhs
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
