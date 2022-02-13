Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Sanju Samson - Rs 14 Cr (Retained)

Jos Buttler - Rs 10 Cr (Retained)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 4Cr (Retained)

R. Ashwin - Rs 5 Cr

Trent Boult - Rs 8 Cr

Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 8.5 Cr

Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 7.75 Cr

Prasidh Krishna - Rs 10 Cr

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 6.50 crores

Riyan Parag - Rs 3.80 Cr

KC Cariappa - Rs 30 Lakhs

