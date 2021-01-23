Police seal Tamil Nadu resort where an elephant was set on fire

Chennai: A day after a video of a burning tyre being hurled on an elephant, which eventually died went viral, a Supreme Court lawyer wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his intervention to end cruelty towards animals. The lawyer cited the horrific incident in which the elephant was set ablaze by some people in Tamil Nadu.

The police on Saturday sealed the resort from where a burning tyre was hurled on the wild elephant which died in Nilgiris district, even as the resort owner is absconding.