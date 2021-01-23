Police seal Tamil Nadu resort where an elephant was set on fire

Chennai: A day after a video of a burning tyre being hurled on an elephant, which eventually died went viral, a Supreme Court lawyer wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his intervention to end cruelty towards animals. The lawyer cited the horrific incident in which the elephant was set ablaze by some people in Tamil Nadu.
The police on Saturday sealed the resort from where a burning tyre was hurled on the wild elephant which died in Nilgiris district, even as the resort owner is absconding.
So far two persons have been arrested in connection with the death and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, the police said.
On Friday, the Forest Department released a video in which the two were seen throwing the burning tyre from the resort building. A search for the resort owner has begun and a special team has been formed to catch him, the police said. The wanton act caused serious injuries to the ear of the straying 50-year-old elephant, leading to formation of pus and death.