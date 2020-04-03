Police Officer Pranav Mahajan slams Wire journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani

On Friday, Police Officer Pranav Mahajan slammed journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani over Nizamuddin Markaz's Tablighi Jamaat congregation.
Sherwani said that Tablighis aren't the most progressive people in India but she refuses to believe that they will harass doctors or molest women.
She wrote, "Tablighis aren’t d most progressive people in India.Rather v orthodox &rigid. But I refuse 2believe thy’ll harass doctors or molest women. I know them as selfless individuals who leave materialistic world,even their families in service of religion/society Stop the propaganda NOW!"
The Wire journalist added that she has never supported the way of life or thinking of the Tablighis. She added that they are blinded by religion.
"Having said that I have never supported their way of life or thinking. Recent Corona incident shows they are blinded by religion as most religious people (irrespective of what religion they follow) in India are. No more, no less. But they do not deserve this treatment by media," she added.
She further added that the media is targeting the entire Muslim community while exposing the Tablighis.
She further added, "In the guise of ‘fighting Corona’,and ‘exposing’ Tablighi Jamat,media is targeting the entire Muslim community. God forbid, if Muslims are attacked because of the vicious campaign around Jamat, the propaganda of media and the silence of the authorities will be responsible for it."
Slamming the journalist, Police Officer Pranav Mahajan said that she is not only defending the Tablighis but also instulting the health care officers.
He tweeted, "Ma'am ur belief has no value in front of the words of our #CoronaWarriors. By this tweet u r not only defending the indefensible but r also insulting these healthcare heroes. Hatred towards a person or religion is one thing. Becoming blind due to that is another. #TabligiJamat"
Meanwhile, as many as 647 COVID-19 positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Out of the 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours some are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a daily media briefing.
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place early last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area.
So far there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths out of which 12 were reported since Thursday, he said, adding there has been a rise of 336 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI)
