Police Officer Pranav Mahajan slams Wire journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani

"Having said that I have never supported their way of life or thinking. Recent Corona incident shows they are blinded by religion as most religious people (irrespective of what religion they follow) in India are. No more, no less. But they do not deserve this treatment by media," she added.

She further added, "In the guise of ‘fighting Corona’,and ‘exposing’ Tablighi Jamat,media is targeting the entire Muslim community. God forbid, if Muslims are attacked because of the vicious campaign around Jamat, the propaganda of media and the silence of the authorities will be responsible for it."